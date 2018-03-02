Man with ganja in underwear fined

A PALMISTE man who was caught with marijuana hidden in his underwear, told a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday that he used the drugs to help keep calm.

Hebae Augustus, 25, stood before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine and pleaded guilty to possession of five grammes of marijuana. Court prosecutor Sgt Denzil Alexander said that at about 5 pm on Tuesday, police on mobile patrol along Mucurapo Street in San Fernando had cause to stop and search Augustus.

The officers found a plastic bag containing the drugs in Augustus’ underwear. Attorney Frank Gittens said his client was a rigger who worked both offshore and onshore. He said Augustus was also expected to work offshore this week. Augustus, he added, is in a common-law relationship and a stepfather of three. Gittens told the magistrate his client suffers from sickle cell anaemia.

The court also heard that Augustus had two previous convictions for possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon. Gittens said his client informed him he used the drugs for personal use to keep calm.

On the charge of possession of marijuana, Augustus was fined $1,000 or in default three months’ hard labour. On the charge of possession of a device to smoke marijuana, he was fined $500 or in default one month hard labour.