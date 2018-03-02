Griffith claims $50,000 gun racket

Gary Griffith

THE slow approval process for firearm permits has given rise to a racket whereby applicants are charged $50,000 for firearm training with the promise of help to get a licence, alleged

former minister of national security Gary Griffith.

In a statement, yesterday he noted recent mass shootings in the United States and the calls for tougher gun control, but urged the issue be addressed in TT but with a different emphasis, that is, to expedite the issuance of firearm user licences.

“Because of the desperation by many, there have been many allegations of applicants being asked to pay as much as $50,000 for ‘training’ in preparation to acquire a firearm and these trainers would ‘assist’ in getting such licenses acquired.”