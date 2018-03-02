Gandhi Village crush Valley Boys

Members of Gandhi Cricket Club pose ahead of their Southern Sports Cricket League game last weekend.

There were a total of three centuries from 20 exciting matches in the three divisions of the General Earth Movers Limited-sponsored Southern Sports Sunday 30 overs Cricket League over the weekend.

In the Championship Division, Gandhi Village Cricket Club amassed a huge total of 274/3 in their allotted 30 overs as they eased to a comfrtable 155-run victory over Valley Boys.

Travis Karim top scored with a brilliant knock of 94 runs and he shared in a match winning partnership with Keegan Jagessar who scored 73 runs.

Sham Mangroo was the best bowler for Valley Boys with one for 52. In their reply, Valley Boys never got going in their run chase and could only muster 119/7 before the overs expired.

Venesh Singh top scored with 39, followed by Ingish Balgobin’s 17. Navin Singh was the main destroyer with the ball claiming figures of 3/36 while Brandon Gopielal had 2/15.

In the Division 1 category, Akash Sirju blasted a fiery 125 runs to help his team Links II score the highest total of the round with 296/4.

JPR Insiders were up for the challenge of chasing down the enormous total but fell short by 39 runs when they registered 257/6 in their 30 overs. Teeluck Samaroo led the scoring for his team with 73 runs and he was assisted by Randy Bissoon with 57 runs.

The best bowler for Links was Ravi Samaroo (4/49).

In the same category, Deenish Boodoo scored an entertaining 123 runs to help his team Spoilers post a score of 268/4 from their 30 overs and crush Debe Daredevils by 158 runs. Also, scoring runs for Spoilers was Roger Boodoo who made 72.

Randy Samaroo was the best bowler for Debe Daredevils with figures of 2/18.

Debe Daredevils were bowled out for only 110 runs with Raymond Roopnarine top scoring with 36 runs. Boodoo demonstrated his all-round abilities by following up his half century with bowling figures of 4/31.

Kiron Benny scored the only century in Division 2 when he notches 107 runs while his team Woodland totalled 251/8 in their allotted overs. Suchit Trace All Stars could only muster 113/9.

CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION:

BARRACKPORE ANGELS 149/10 – Irwin Dick 63, Mickey Ptoute 33, Damian Harricharan 3/28, Kiran Harripersad 2/25 vs SETTLEMENT ALLROUNDERS 127/10 – Jonathan Eversley 21, Amir Mohammed 18 ,Fazard Mohammed 4/31, Irwin Dick 2/23.

DEBE YOUTHS 152/6 – Ronnie Siewjattan 35, R. Bisnath 29, Lewin Joseph 2/11, Ivan Seenathsingh 2/28 vs COMMONWEALTH SPORTS 155/7 – Ivan Seenathsingh 41, Barry Jaglal 20, J. Beharry 2/15, S. Maraj 2/19

DIVISION ONE:

HAPPY HITS 189/10 –Vijay Harding 73, D. Kalpoo 37, Lomas Bachan 5/20, Avinash Birju 2/45 vs KNIGHT RIDERS 190/5 – Dillon Ramraj 50, Christophrer Boodhan 49, Imtiaz Essahaq 2/34, Vijay Harding 2/52.

UPRISING UTD 215/5- Avinash Mahabirsingh 64, Renny Jangeesingh 63, Jabari Mills 1/28, Hashim Khan 2/31 vs GREEN ARROW 164/10 Munesh Beepath 57, Larry Suphal 25, Shilo Singh 4/42, Goutam Mahabirsingh 2/18.

RENOUN SPORTS 165/5 –R. Rampersad 37, T. Maharaj 31, Hansraj Durgar 3/30, Shastri Jaikaran 2/30 vs TAROUBA SPORTS 167/7 – R. Oudit 37, N. Boochoon 31, R. Seenath 5/31, I. Bissessor 2/22.

METRONOMES SPORTS 172/8 – Vikash Ramsawak 76, Devon Baliram 24, Aron Maingot 2/35, Keron Maingot 2/30 vs PUNISHERS 162/10 – Shion Drakes 42, Nadir Mohammed 37, Aleem Ramjhon 3/15, K. Ramsawak 2/26.

DIVISION TWO:

UNTOUCHABLES 200/8 – Ramphal Teeluck 75, Jason Beharry 38, Damien Maharaj 4/34, Vickram Downes 2/38 vs SOUTH BOYS 90/10 – Jessie Sawres 21, Kendall Gopie 18, Clint Legal 3/33, Victor Sadaphal 5/29.

FYZABAD ELITE 167/10 – Brendon Ramlal 46, Satesh Persad 32, Ramsey Deonarinesingh 2/26, Sudesh Lookhoor 2/25 vs EAST INDIANS SPORTS 168/6 – Pooran Ramdhanie 61, Harvey Rampersad 26, Neal Johnson 2/17, Ganesh Esak 1/34.

KNOCKERS UTD 202/8– Sahadeo Mahadeo 38, Prakash Rambaran 32, Justin Salick 4/29, Vijay Boodoo 2/13 vs LOTHIANS SPORTS 173/8 – Keston Boodoo 40, Wycliff Karamath 28, Ahmad Nabie 3/24, Shatrushan Rambaran 1/21.

C. Y. O 131/9 – Fyzal Hassanali 37, Stephen Collins 22, Hardeo Basant 3/11, Lutchman Rampersad 2/17 vs MUNROE ROAD MASTERS 137/5 – Lutchman Rampersad 28, Sholan Ramdass 26, Stephen Collins 2/25, Allan Sonnylal 1/16.

HIT & RUN UTD 221/7 – Rishi Boodar 71, Allister Sebastien 53, Sheldon Balkaran 4/48, Junior Larode 3/49 vs CULPRITS 164/10 – Vinnie Ramdass 79, Brian Philandaz 28, David Dawson 5/13, Aquib Shibley 3/35.

SURVIVORS 105/10 – Sterlyn Heeralal 40, Gopie Bisnath 25, R. Motilal 3/30 vs SECRET STORM 107/2 – Pooran Katwaroo 54, Stefon Sahibram 3,R. Seepersad 1/24.

SMASHERS 211/8 – Randy Oudit 58, Randell Harilal 38 , Suresh Ramtahal 4/26, Daniel Seudath 2/63 vs KRESCO XI 208/9 – Suresh Ramtahal 62, Vickram Rampersad 42, Aniel Mohan 4/31, Kurt Pathay 3/43.

SURPRISE SPORTS 222/8 – Adesh Lalla 79, Marcus Daniel 34, Danny Ramdharry 3/24, Andy Arjoon 2/18 vs APOLLO XI 174/10 – Andy Arjoon 34, Vicky Roopesingh 30, Adesh Lalla 3/50, Marcus Daniel 3/24.

INDEPENDENCE SPORTS 220/9 – Shane Gosine 68, Hemraj Jaikaran 25, Stephon Ganga 4/32, Sareev Ganga 2/32 vs– APOLLO XII 146 /10 – Varun Ganga 38, Naresh Mungal 34, Rohan Singh 3/26, Visham Ramroop 3/23.

BRONTE SUGAR ROAD 149/8 – Avinash Singh 42, Mickey Surajbally 24, Davindra Ramai 2/26, Ryan Ramai 2/22 vs HARDBARGAIN SPORTS 152/3 – Brian Soman 64, M, Thomas 24, Derrick Russell 1/21.