French companies want to come to TT

New Ambassador of France to Trinidad and Tobago Lavroff (left) presents his credentials to President Anthony Carmona on Wednesday at President’s House, Port of Spain.

JULIEN NEAVES

THERE are French companies willing to visit this country and share their expertise, says new Ambassador of France to Trinidad and Tobago, Serge Lavroff.

He was speaking on Wednesday after presenting his credentials to President Anthony Carmona at President’s House, St Ann’s. He said one of his areas of focus is the economy and there are French companies locally involved in oil and gas, shipping and construction.

“I know more companies are willing to come here and share their expertise.” Lavroff said interested companies included one in port management, another that focuses on making fuel more environmentally friendly and the company Bardot which produces electricity from sea water.

Carmona recalled that he had suggested using the country’s “vicious” sea currents to power turbines and create electricity though he added that the environmental issues must be taken into consideration.

He also suggested that Lavroff could look at having a direct route to fly from this country to France instead of having to go to London first. He said although aviation agreements had been signed since the 1970s and 80s they had been gathering dust and there was a deficit in implementation. He asked Lavroff to revisit these air travel agreements.