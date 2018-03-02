Fake US, TT cash, guns found

TOBAGO police, during a search of a vacant lot of land on Tuesday, seized counterfeit US$3,600, TT$160, a pistol and two bulletproof vests.

According to reports, at 10.45 pm, officers led by Cpl Lindrey Perry went to the land at Spring Garden in Scarborough after receiving a certain information.

Police believe the items belong to members of a gang who are involved in a range of crimes on the sister isle.

The items are to be sent to the Forensic Science Centre in St James to ascertain for tests.

Police sources could not say if the bulletproof vests belong to any branch of National Security. Investigations are continuing.