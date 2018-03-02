Cop held for bribery

A Corporal attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) has been arrested after he allegedly received $10,000 from a reputed drug dealer.

According to reports, the officer with almost 20 years experience was arrested by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) while off-duty sometime on last night.

Details remain unclear however officers within the NEDTF confirmed the officer's arrest. Sources revealed that the officer was arrested during a sting operation by officers of the PSB who dropped off the bribe money near Uncle Sam's Bake and Shark stall in Maracas Bay.

The suspect is expected to be charged with misbehaviour in public office and is expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate sometime next week.