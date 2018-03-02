Cedros residents to receive temporary housing next week

Lake View Housing Development. Photo courtesy the HDC.

Cedros residents who were forced to evacuate their homes due to coastal erosion are currently awaiting the keys to the Lake View Housing Development Corporation apartments where they are to be relocated next week.

In an interview with the Newsday, Housing Minister Randall Mitchell said the process to provide emergency temporary housing for the Cedros residents initiated the day after the event.

He said social workers from the HDC went to Cedros, where they interviewed and assessed the families whose homes were destroyed by coastal erosion.

Mitchell said the social workers made a determination on whether the families qualified for temporary housing and the Lake View Development was identified and an offer was made but this was initially refused as the families opted to stay with their family members until further notice as they were interested in a more permanent solution.

"That Lake View development was one of the developments started by the PNM administration and was in abeyance for five years. Some of those units were completed in this new term, which we can see benefits the people," Mitchell said.

Yesterday, when Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley visited with a number of officials including Mitchell, the families indicated they were interested in temporary housing.

This morning the HDC contacted all the families and they indicated that they would go to the HDC's offices on Monday.

Mitchell said if the families needed assistance to move, the HDC stood ready to provide support.

Councillor for the area Shankar Teelucksingh said the eight affected families have been staying with various relatives since losing their homes to the sea on Monday in Bamboo Village, Cedros. They have been allocated temporary housing at the development in Point Fortin.

Speaking to the Newsday a short while ago, Teelucksingh said other residents whose homes may be affected are awaiting a report from the Coastal Erosion Unit to determine whether they too need to be evacuated.

Note: This story initially reported that Cedros residents would receive HDC keys today. That information was incorrect and the story has been updated to reflect this.