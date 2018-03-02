Carlista, Skeene in ‘Tranquil’ Open final

SOLANGE Skeene and Carlista Mohammed will battle in the women’s singles final of the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament tomorrow, after the pair recorded contrasting wins at the Tranquillity Tennis Courts on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Skeene came up against Trevine Sellier in the first semifinal with the latter winning the first set 5-7. Skeene, however, showed resilience to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-1 to book a place in the final tomorrow at 2.30 pm. In the other semifinal, former champion Mohammed, 27, defeated Alexis Bruce 6-4, 6-3 to seal a place in the title match against the 14 year old Skeene.

In the second round of the mixed doubles, Colin Auguste and Anya King whipped Josh Gonzales and Haleigh Fabres 6-0, 6-2.

Mark Lee Lum outlasted Michael Pemberton in round one of the veterans singles 6-1, 6-2, while Ronald Robinson and Bridgette Garcia were victorious over Joel Alexander and Chelsea Mukerji in round two of the mixed doubles 6-1, 6-0. In the women’s doubles quarter-finals, Garcia and Emma Davis eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Maria Honore and Keesa Lee Young. The tournament continues today from 4 pm and continues on Saturday from 10 am.