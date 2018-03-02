Cameron right about female PE teachers

Cricket West Indies boss Dave Cameron, left, presents an award to Windies captain Stafanie Taylor.

Former West Indies Players Association (WIPA) in-house legal counsel, Sushilla Jadoonanan, says Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron might be on to something in hi assertion that female PE teachers are to blame for the demise of West Indies cricket. The Jamaican, in a Sunday Gleaner article, said there is a lack of male PE teachers in his homeland and claimed most female PE teachers don’t know cricket, aren’t aware of the regional history of it and aren’t interested. Jadoonanan, general secretary of the TT Association for Sport and Law, tongue firmly in cheek, agreed with him in a letter to the editor below.

“Since Cameron has solved all the woes of West Indies Cricket during his three consecutive terms as president, he has chosen to lay blame at the feet of women for stalling cricket in Jamaica. Let’s forget the abandoned tours, multiple contractual rows, refusal by management to give the players an opportunity to be heard, missing uniforms, battle of egos, in-fighting among the Caribbean Nations, poor relations with the West Indies Players’ Association, or inefficiency and corruption within Cricket West Indies.”

Cameron has chosen to ignore the strides women have made in the sport of cricket. He has ultimately disavowed any knowledge of the fact that the Windies women are the 2016 ICC World T20 Champions or the countless accomplishments of Stefanie Taylor, Anisa Mohammed. Deandra Dottin, or Hayley Matthews; just to name a few. This, on the heels of another embarrassing defeat by the Windies men’s team Tuesday against Afghanistan in their qualifier warm-up.

In one statement, Cameron has ultimately revealed the reason for the absence of a female Cricket West Indies Director, the absence of female franchise cricket and the absence of structured coaching for women, (though mysteriously it cannot explain the lack of structured coaching for men). By Cameron’s logic, things do not happen when the people in charge are not interested.

Since it is abundantly clear to us that Cameron is interested in improving cricket in the West Indies, providing a support for players and improving coaching and development, he seems more than qualified to pronounce on the demise of cricket in his homeland. Cameron wastes no time in heading directly to the root of the problem. The women who know nothing about the sport have unilaterally decided to cast the sport from the curriculum, because, (like a lady on a boring date), they simply are not interested. These women have largely ignored the infrastructure available in schools to play the sport and the countless support and player development programs available.

Notwithstanding, we’ve done some research and have found that Cameron may just be on to something. Females should not be PE teachers or even play cricket for more than one reason. We’ve taken the liberty to list a few:

1) Their hands are too small and the bats are so heavy. It could never work.

2) The run numbers get them confused.

3) It’s just not ladylike.

4) They will always be late because they can’t decide what to wear.

5) They can’t wear those gloves, what will happen to their manicured fingernails.

6) All that messy hair from wearing the helmet.

7) They will almost never make it in time to cook dinner.