Cable barrier repairs to begin next week

Cable barriers on the nation's highways are saving lives according to road safety activist, Brent Batson. PHOTO: SURESH CHOLAI

THE WORKS and Transport Ministry will begin an exercise to repair damaged cable barriers along the Uriah Butler Highway and Solomon Hochoy Highway from early next week, a ministry official said.

A Newsday letter to the editor published on Friday complained of a damaged cable barrier going South of Chaguanas and questioned whether it would take a fatality before it was repaired.

The ministry official, who asked not to be named, told Newsday there was a backlog of repairs to be done but they have finally identified funding to resume repairs. The official reported that quite a few areas had been damaged and they will begin with critical areas. He said the ministry had also noted a number of newspaper letters complaining about damaged barriers but added that the ministry is not always aware when accidents occur or are on site.

The official said there are frequent incidents of vehicles crossing over the median along Uriah Butler Highway and Solomon Hochoy Highway. The official said, however, that with speed guns they have found more people are slowing down.

The official said with the Government's financial constraints they will eventually have to implement a system for reimbursement after a barrier or other infrastructure is damaged, possibly from insurance companies.