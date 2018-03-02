Beetham Highway traffic restrictions eastbound

The Lighthouse at the intersection of Wrightson Road, Beetham Highway and Broadway in Port of Spain, Trinidad. PHOTO BY ANGELO M. MARCELLE 15-10-2017

SASHA HARRINANAN

If you're heading east tonight or early tomorrow morning along the Beetham Highway, be prepared for traffic restrictions.

That's because the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will be repairing a leaking eight inch pipeline from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Saturday.

Apologising for the inconvenience, WASA said the leak is located "east of the Lighthouse, in the vicinity of the Public Transport Service Corporation compound" on the highway.

The public was asked to "use alternative routes where possible."

However if motorists have to use the eastbound lanes of the highway, WASA asked that they "proceed with caution and to obey the instructions of the police officers on duty, given the traffic restrictions which will be in force at the location."

For further information or assistance, call WASA’s Customer Call Centre, toll free, at 800-4420 or 800-4426.