$100,000 bail for ex-senator

Albert Sydney posted bail on a sexual assult charge at the PoS Magistrate courts. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

FORMER temporary Independent Senator Albert Sydney was yesterday granted bail with a surety in the sum of $100,000.

He is to reappear in court on April 5, on charges of sexual penetration and indecent assault, against a 17-year-old girl, which occurred on February 22.

Sydney, 43, of Diego Martin, appeared before Magistrate Adia Mohammed, in the Port of Spain 7th Magistrates’ Court, to answer to the charges.

He was represented by attorney Chase Pegus. Bail was granted on the condition that the accused vacated his home, to avoid any possible contact with the victim.