NLCB no longer a ‘free for all’

NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis.

By CARLA BRIDGLAL

The government can stand to learn a thing or two from Eustace Nancis. Born and bred in Arima, the self-made businessman is a jack-of-all-trades, and remarkably, is a master of all. His underlying philosophy is diversification.

“I’ve never worked for anyone else. When I left school in 1980, I opened my own small business — a welding shop, right here on Cleaver Road, and never looked back,” Nancis tells Business Day.

Four years later, he had saved up enough money to make a successful bid for D’Abreau and Sons, a neighbourhood establishment a few buildings away from his little shop. It made doors and window fittings. It was also the place his mother had worked as a maid. It was a proud moment for him. “I renamed the company Arima Door Centre, and I’ve never looked back since,” he says, as he lounges in his desk chair.

The company stuck with what it knew — supplying the country with doors and window strips. But in the late 1980s, with the country in the grips of a major economic recession, Nancis knew he needed to find another revenue stream to survive. So, he started exporting, focusing on Caricom markets. But he didn’t stop there.

“We also diversified into a lot of things. We own a water tank company, which makes the Viking brand of water tanks. At one point we also bred 100,000 chickens for Nutrimix. We are also the largest distributor of TCL cement in East Trinidad and do some construction. We focus on managing businesses and surviving,” he says.

Nancis sees similarities of that period in the 1980s to now, and he believes the way to weather the storm is to find that way to adapt and capitalise on opportunities.

“Right now, it’s tight. It all depends on what you do in the market that’s crucial. Those years when the economy was tight, we ventured into the Caricom export market and that gave us a wind of life again. You’ve got to find new things. Diversifying from your core and finding other revenue streams that can make things happen. That takes some of the pressure off and lets you move forward with what you are doing,” he says.

The government, it seems, has recognised Nancis’ wily instincts. He has recently — January 16 to be exact — been appointed as chairman of the National Lotteries Control Board, and is currently a director at state oil company, Petrotrin. His first government appointment was to the board of the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd in 2001, and then a three-year stint as Arima Mayor in 2003.

Private Sector Efficiency to Public Sector Management

When it comes to his government appointed positions, though, Nancis seems to take a more or a managerial approach, rather than the risks he takes in his own businesses. But, he acknowledges, there should be efficiency in the public sector, and people in the private sector sharing their expertise in the public sector can contribute to creating that. He doesn’t see State boards as being challenging so much, but rather the real task is to find solutions and solve issues that might stem from entrenched bureaucracy, and he is willing to share his managerial expertise to achieve that efficiency. In his experience, though, Nancis says public servants are willing to work with the board to find and enact these new and different approaches to attitudes and solutions.

“I disagree that there is resistance in the public service to change. It’s how you treat people and what you bring to the table. If you bring fresh ideas and a different approach sometimes it’s easier to get the job done,” he says.

Sticking to the script at the NLCB

Nancis started his stint as chairman of the NLCB just about six weeks ago — he and his entire board are still fresh on the job and learning the ropes of what is at the same time one of the most familiar and enigmatic state agencies in TT.

The NLCB — which celebrates 50 years this year — has a mandate to oversee the legal gaming industry in the country, and to use its profits for good — the excess funds generated by the board are, according to the NLCB Act, supposed to be deposited into the Sport and Culture Fund.

As such, it is one of the primary sponsors of sporting events, including the National Elite Youth Football Programme, and cultural events — like the Chutney Soca Monarch and the Soca Monarch.

The NLCB is a net contributor to the treasury, making nearly $3 billion in revenue last fiscal year. Unfortunately, it has not reported financial statements in the last five years, a Joint Select Committee of Parliament was told in November 2017.

Business Day had also tried to ascertain to value of the Sport and Culture Fund from the Ministry of Finance but was unsuccessful. Nancis did not directly comment on how the new board would fix this level of financial obscurity in the agency, but he was adamant that whatever the existing processes and procedures that are supposed to guide the board, they will be followed.

“There is a procedure and a policy — there must be some sort of paper trail when you ask for sponsorship. There are policies and systems. If they are in place I am assure you, the board will follow that system and guidance. It’s not going to be a free for all. Moving forward that’s how we will make decisions,” he says.

The NLCB has various committees, he says, including financial and sponsorship committees, all headed by a member of the Board. Discussions on applications for sponsorship, for example, will take place there, before going to the board for final approval. “There will be accountability and transparency,” Nancis says.

He acknowledges there was some regulatory oversight of the board, but it wasn’t its primary initiative. As of now, he says, the board is just managing within the realm of its current remit, and if it is given new responsibilities if and when the gaming legislation is passed, then it will deal with that as it becomes necessary.

The Board’s priorities, aside from its commitments to the community, will be to establish a proper home for itself, with all its offices and gaming units (for draws, for example) all under one roof. Nancis stressed that the current members of the Board are new, and still navigating the intricacies of the NLCB. But they were willing and able to take on the responsibility.

“My understanding before I was asked to take the post was that this was a gaming industry. A business entity. It is a business and needs to be managed. We have been given the opportunity to manage it and we will give it our best shot,” he says.