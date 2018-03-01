Muslims unite against "discriminatory" terror bill

Imam Rasheed Karim

LOCAL Muslim groups have united to voice their concerns about the "draconian" and "discriminatory" nature of upcoming anti-terror legislation.

In a release on Thursday it was reported that the Ummah T&T Muslim Lobby Group has joined forces with a coalition of Islamic organisations to drum up support for changes to what is seen as draconian measures targeting the Islamic community in the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill currently before Parliament.

Chairman of Chaguanas-based Ummah T&T Imam Rasheed Karim yesterday pledged his full support for a massive gathering to highlight the discriminatory nature of the Bill tentatively planned for Sunday March 11 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva.

"The show of unity will also serve to impress upon the national community that Islam is vehemently against terrorism, chaos and mayhem and that citizens have no reason to fear their Muslim brothers and sisters," the release stated.

Karim said Ummah T&T will be at the forefront of the initiative to sensitise the local Muslim community and the wider public of the dangerous intent of the proposed amendments to the bill, which could also work against other religious communities.

The groups fear the bill would lead to their privacy being invaded by agencies of the State, Muslims being blacklisted by foreign governments through the sharing of confidential information and police being granted additional power which could be easily abused. In the release they referenced the recent detention and ultimate release days later of more than a dozen Muslim men, many from the San Juan district on an alleged plan to disrupt the Carnival celebrations.