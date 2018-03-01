Marlene mum at swearing-in
Silence fell over the Office of the President yesterday for the swearing-in ceremony of Marlene McDonald as junior minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications, as neither McDonald, President Anthony Carmona or Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley opted to speak or express any well wishes on her new post.
Accompanied by officials within the Ministry of Public Administration, McDonald arrived at the office shortly before 1 pm.
The entire ceremony which lasted little over five minutes consisted of McDonald's introduction by officials from the President's office, her swearing in by the President and a brief opportunity for photos.
Despite repeated requests by reporters for a brief interview, senior officials at the Office of the President told media that she would not be entertaining any questions.