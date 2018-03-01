Just In
Friday 2 March 2018
South Office News

Learn a foreign language says Dr Francis

Students seated at the Naparima Boy's College auditorium during the Ministry of Education National Spanish Day.

Dr. Lovell Francis encouraged citizens to learn a foreign language particularly Spanish saying that about 100 to 150 years ago, the typical national was multilingual.

The Minister of State in the Education Ministry made the comments today at a function titled Expresiones Estudiantiles En Espanõl (Student Expressions in Spanish) at Naparima College in San Fernando.

The Curriculum Planning and Development Division and the Secretariat for the Implementation of Spanish of the Ministry hosted the event.

“If we go back about 100 to 150 years in our history, the typical person in T&T would have been a speaker of French, Spanish and some sort of Creole and English. So, the typical person was a multi-linguist,” he said.

Spanish language students from secondary schools nationwide participated in the event and demonstrate their proficiencies in the language through visual and performing arts.

