Kamla: Opposition Ready to Pass Anti-Gang Bill

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The Opposition is ready to accept the Government’s concessions on the Anti-Gang Bill and is ready to pass the legislation as soon as it is reintroduced into Parliament.

In a release early this morning, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government must now move “post-haste” to bring the amended bill back to Parliament as early as tomorrow’s sitting of the House of Representatives.

Persad-Bissessar was responding to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s acquiescence late last night to the Opposition’s request for a two-and-a-half year Sunset Clause (expiry date) to the legislation. When the bill had last been debated in December the UNC members of the Opposition voted no, while Congress of the People member, Prakash Ramadhar abstained.

Rowley, who had returned to the country last night after attending the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Haiti, said, “If (the clause) must be rationed that the police can only have two-and-a-half years, and that is the most (the Opposition) is prepared (to give), as leader of my team, I will take it.”

In her release today, Persad-Bissessar said that once the amendments are made to the legislation, since the bill has already gone through all the requisite stages (including a joint select committee of Parliament), once it is introduced in the House tomorrow, and in the Senate ok Tuesday (March 6), it will be passed.

“Each further day delay is one day too many. The time has more than come for government to place priority on the safety and security of the people of our country,” Persad-Bissessar said.