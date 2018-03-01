Fire Queen: Straight outta MOVA Fire Queen:Straight outta MOVA

Australian model Nat Buchanan at extreme left, in a screen shot from The Fire Queen: Chapter One. The short film is screening on YouTube. Photo courtesy: Alexa Marcano/ MOVA

LISA ALLEN-AGOSTINI

FROM the 107,000 views it got in two weeks it’s clear there’s excitement for the new project from Damian Marcano. The TT-born film-maker’s latest work is The Fire Queen, a series. He debuted the first chapter via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to rave viewer response.

“I love the authenticity of this! Can’t wait for the rest,” said one of the nearly 200 comments on the YouTube video.

“This evening we release Fire Queen not just for the sake of entertainment, but to prove that there is an audience that can support further creation of quality content for ‘Wi Culture’,” Marcano’s Facebook page God Loves the Fighter said in the thread of the original post.

God Loves the Fighter is the name of Marcano’s first narrative feature film. It premiered at the TT Film Festival (ttff )in 2013 to critical acclaim. The film won two ttff awards and a Yellow Robin Award at the 2014 Curaçao IFFR (International Film Festival Rotterdam).

Its screening sold out at the Urbanworld Film Festival. The film got mentions in international industry magazines Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and IndieWire.

Like his first feature, Fire Queen is set in the badlands of Morvant/ Laventille, the Port of Spain suburbs too well known for gun violence. Though he is based in Los Angeles, Marcano himself is from Morvant, and his production company is now called MOVA, the phonetic representation of how residents pronounce the name.

“The MOVA or Morvant identity is extremely important,” said his wife and producer Alexa S Marcano in an email interview last week. “We went with that name because Damian was tired of the negative press that Morvant/ Laventille would get in the press.

“Obviously things happen, but there is so much good there too that rarely, if ever, gets highlighted. Calling the company MOVA meant that as we continue to grow any time you say the name it exudes a sense of pride not shame.”

In Chapter One we meet Ska, a young black man from Morvant. When he loses his low-paying job at an ice factory he struggles to make a living.

While running from some gangsters, he stumbles across the titular character. Spoiler alert: She’s on fire by the end of the scene.

“We hope to complete the series or even a few seasons,” said Alexa. “There is so much depth to the storyline that Damian has in mind that as a producer I cannot wait to bring it to life. Some of the ideas play to the island’s well-known history, but (others play to) pieces that have long been forgotten about. Needless to say, he has done his homework.

“The Fire Queen was an idea we had for about four years. It went through its own evolution in hopes of finding the right partner to make it happen.

When Time Warner 150 came along wanting to do something with Damian it seemed like the perfect fit. We have sat on the pilot for the better part of a year.

The only people that knew about it were the people involved. Initially, it was not intended for release due to the interest in the project. However, Damian insisted on releasing the project. He felt that it needed to be seen.”

Australian model Nat Buchanan told a surfing magazine in 2015, “My dream job would be an actress, although I’m a notorious giggler in front of the camera”. Cue Damian Marcano. Buchanan plays Tilly, the female lead.

“Damian had a specific look in mind when it came to that character and it became sort of a challenge,” Alexa said. “There were a few girls we considered for that role, but when we auditioned Nat there was a lot about her that was very much Tilly.”

The rest of the cast is Trinidadian and includes Omar Jarra (who plays Ska), Chris Smith, Ayanna Cezanne, Lou Lyons, Albert Laveau, and Akil William, some of whom the Marcanos worked with on God Loves the Fighter.

“While film and television is still in its infancy in the Caribbean, let’s make sure we control the narrative, we control how we are seen, and WE OWN IT!” God Loves the Fighter posted on the Facebook thread mentioned above.

“We are not asking for payment to watch what we made, we are only asking for time. We are asking for you to share it with your friends and family across the globe. If you like Fire Queen Chapter One the only way for us to get to a Chapter Two is Proof that people actually want it. We hope to continue this series not just for the sake of creating, but for all of You! So Let’s Light this place on Fire!”