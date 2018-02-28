Two years jail for sex with a 12-year-old girl

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in jail for having sex with a 12-year-old girl in 2009.

Randy Williams was 20-years-old at the time when he had sex with the primary school pupil sometime between February 28, 2009, to April 1, 2009. He was before Justice Gillian Lucky on a single indictment of having sexual intercourse with a female under 14.

He believed the girl was between 15 or 16-years-old, since that was what she told him. She also admitted that she was pretending to be older than she was.

Williams pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors Giselle Heller-Ferguson and Maria Lyons represented the state while attorney Ulric Skerritt represented Williams.