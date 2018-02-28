TT U-20 footballers to visit Guadeloupe in May

U-20 coach Russell Latapy

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has secured two international friendlies for the national Under-20 men’s football team to take place in Guadeloupe from May 19-21.

The TTFA accepted an invitation from the Guadeloupe Football Association for matches against their Under-20 team as both nations prepare for forthcoming CONCACAF qualifying matches.

Currently, coach Russell Latapy is overseeing preparations of the TT squad in preparation for the CONCACAF U-20 qualifiers in November.

Latapy spoke about the forthcoming matches and the benefits it would bring to the current programme.

“Every international game is important for us in preparation moving forward to the CONCACAF Qualification stage,” Latapy said.

“We are at one place right now presently working on certain aspects of our preparation and playing these games is an important part of the overall process. We have brought several young players into the current pool and we will also use this opportunity to have a look at them before narrowing down the squad later in the year as we get close to the competition

“I’d like to thank the Trinidad and Tobago FA for securing these matches for us in Guadeloupe as obviously it gives us a chance to see where we’re at in terms of game readiness and what areas we need to address, again in the overall scope of preparing the team for the CONCACAF qualification,” Latapy added.