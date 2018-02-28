SSA pilots’ protests leaves Suruj concerned

Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan. FILE PHOTO

TABAQUITE MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan yesterday expressed “deepest concern” over the refusal of pilots attached to the SSA (Strategic Services Agency) to report for duty.

He condemned Government for its mismanagement and abject tardiness in making available the funds to pay the pilots.

Again, Rambachan said in an emailed press release, government was showing its incompetence and more significantly its tardiness has compromised National Security at a time the government itself claims that there are serious threats to the nation’s security due to possible terrorist activities.

This situation comes in the wake of a deteriorating crime situation and a breakdown of key institutions including the judiciary.

The Minister of National Security for all his bravado has proven to be unsuitable for the job and should be relieved of this portfolio, the Opposition MP said.

“How can you leave the Nation in such a position where the skies are not being patrolled and as well where the ability to deal with disasters and crime fighting which requires sky support is now unavailable”, asked Dr Rambachan. Could someone, anyone explain what is going on with governance in TT?

“I fail to believe that government cannot find money to pay the pilots and rather I see this as more bureaucratic bungling and sheer incompetence,” he concluded.