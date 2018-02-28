Smart ‘tricks’ Rangers in Flow U-14 League

Morvant Caledonia United Under-14 players and staff ahead of their Flow Youth Pro League encounter with San Juan Jabloteh at San Juan North Secondary on Sunday.

Kern Smart doubled his goal tally of last season with an uninterrupted first-half beaver-trick to steer Point Fortin Civic Under-14s to a 7-0 win over hosts MIC-IT St. Ann’s Rangers in the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League on Sunday.

Smart, of La Brea, scored in the 6th, 11th, 20th and 28th minutes to galvanise Civic U-14s at St Augustine Secondary Ground, before teammates Luke Phillip, Jaeden Henry and Taye Simon completed the romp. It was their first win of the season after two attempts to lift them to fourth on the division’s standings. They trail leaders W Connection, Morvant Caledonia United and Police FC who all registered wins on Sunday.

Smart ended last season with just two goals to his name after a double in a 4-1 win over Club Sando in June, but could be on his way towards a brighter season in 2018 and should look to add to his tally when Civic host San Juan Jabloteh on Sunday at Mahaica Oval.

Civic, however, had to settle for a point against Rangers in both the Under-16 and Under-18 divisions.

Rangers U-16s were indebted to Darius Douglas to level them 12 minutes into the second half, after Thaj Neptune had put Civic ahead on 41 minutes at the St Augustine venue. Seven minutes later, Rangers had Tyrek Forbes sent off with his second yellow card but both teams had to settle for a 1-1 result.

Rangers and Civic also played to a 1-1 draw in the U-18 division. Stephon Joseph equalised late for Civic with two minutes left to complete the visitors’ unbeaten away trip after Matthias Kendo had put Rangers in front on 56 minutes.

In the surprise result on Sunday, Morvant Caledonia United U-14s, the whipping boys of last season, edged San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 at San Juan North Secondary. A late Romario Nelson strike was enough to earn Morvant Caledonia their second win in as many matches under new coaches Sheldon De Freitas and Martin Romany.

Morvant Caledonia, though, surrendered full points in the U-14 and U-16 divisions by default for a second consecutive time, and will look for their first points in both divisions when the host Police FC next Sunday at Barataria Oval.

Elsewhere, talented W Connection youth forward Molik Khan scored a double, first opening the Savonetta Boys’ U-14s scoring in the third minute, then completing a 4-2 win against Club Sando four minutes from the end at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Joshua Mason had levelled Sando after Khan’s opening strike and Jaylon Brereton scored to send the visitors in at the break with a 2-1 lead. But Dantaye Gilbert equalised for Connection from the penalty spot before teammate Ethan Trotman restored the lead and Khan completed his double.

Khan’s elder brother Shoaib also starred Sunday, scoring the only goal of the game to give Connection maximum points for a second time in as many matches with a 1-0 win over Sando in the U-18 division.

But earlier, Connection had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Sando in the U-16 division despite a Denilson Dogan double. Dogan scored early on either side of the half against the visitors, first opening the scoring in the second minute then levelling Connection five minutes into the second half after Marc Warfe and Menes Jahra had sent Sando in at the break with the lead.

Also on Sunday, Police FC registered their first victories of the season in the U-14 and U-16 divisions with 3-2 wins over Defence Force FC at Frederick Settlement Ground in Caroni to maintain their unbeaten status this term. Police U-18s, however, were held to a 1-1 draw by Defence Force FC.