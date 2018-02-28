Skeene stays perfect in ‘Tranquil’ Tennis

Solange Skeene hits a forehand in a Women’s Singles quarter-final at the Tranquillity Tennis Open yesterday at Tranquillity Club, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

Solange Skeene continues to impress at the Tranquillity Tennis Open, stomping Chelsea Mukerji 6-0, 6-0 to march into Thursday’s semi-finals of the Women’s Singles.

Skeene, who recently turned 14, has not dropped a game so far at the Tranquillity Club, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain. Skeene will face 24 year old Trevine Sellier in the semis after the latter took care of Anya King in two sets 6-3, 6-3.

Former champion Carlista Mohammed breezed past Victoria Koylass to book her spot in the last four. Carlista shut out Koylass 6-0 in the opening set and took the second set 6-2.

Carlista, a former Tennis TT Player of the Year, will meet Alexis Bruce in their semi-final on Thursday. Bruce got past Aalisha Alexis in a tough quarter-final yesterday but gained momentum as the game wore on to prevail 7-5, 6-1.