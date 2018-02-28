Sellier, King progress to Tranquil Open semis

Anya King

TREVINE SELLIER and Anya King progressed to the semi-final round of the women’s doubles section, as the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continued at the Tranquillity Tennis Courts, Port of Spain yesterday.

Sellier and King teamed up to defeat Sindy Beach and Savitree Singh 6-0, 6-1 in their quarter-final match.

Also advancing to the semi-final phase of the women’s doubles were the duo of Solange Skeene and Emma Rose Trestrail, who eliminated Farah Chautilal and Andrea Douglas 6-0, 6-3.

There were also a pair of women’s doubles first round games yesterday, with Sarah Salandy and Lindy Ann Farrier whipping Kelsey Leitch and Kimberly Sabga 6-1, 6-4 while the tandem of Maria Honore and Keesa Lee Young blanked Roxane De Freitas and Dixie Lee Amow 6-0, 6-2.

In the semi-final round, Sellier and King will face the winners of the Salandy/Farrier and Carlista Mohammed/Yin Lee Assang quarter-final battle, while Skeene and Trestrail will await the winners of the meeting between Honore/Lee Young and Bridgette Garcia/Emma Davis.

The senior veterans singles category got going yesterday, with Michael Pemberton ousting Ken Aberdeen 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 while Peter Moore hammered Frank Ramudit 6-0, 6-1.

Pemberton will now face top-seed Athelstan Phillips in the last four while Moore will oppose second-seed Michael Cooper.

And, in the first round of the veteran singles, Phillips overcame the challenge of Winston John 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 but Brian Jackson earned a walkover victory over Dip Rampersad.

Action in the Shell/Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament will continue tomorrow.