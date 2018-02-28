Pres: UNESCO should recognise doubles, roti as cultural treasures
PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona said doubles and roti should be recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a cultural treasure.
He was speaking on Wednesday as new Ambassador of France to Trinidad and Tobago Serge Lavroff presented his credentials at President's House, Port of Spain.
Carmona said he appreciated the French sense of nationalism and noted that French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested the French baguette should be listed as a UNESCO cultural treasure.
"I wonder why in Trinidad and Tobago we have not approached UNECSO about doubles and roti to (recognise them) as cultural heritage also. This may sound facetious but I am very serious."
He said if the French have the baguette, a long narrow French loaf, as their cultural heritage then this country should have its own cultural fanfare.