PRATT aims to develop industry, professionals

PRATT Chat January 2018: (Left to right) David O’Brien, Executive Director at the Massy Group makes a point during his presentation at the Public Relations Association of TT's (PRATT) inaugural #PRATTchat session in January 2018. O’Brien was joined by (second from left) Lisa-Ann Joseph, PR consultant and Managing Director of Reputation Management Caribbean, who also spoke on the topic, Earning a seat at the table: An executive’s perspective. The session was hosted by (third from left) Luis Araujo, Vice President of PRATT. PHOTO COURTESY PRATT.

The role of a public relations professional is sometimes dismissed as, "a pretty face to handle sponsorships and donations, but there's a lot more to it than that," says Nicole Duke-Westfield, president of the Public Relations Association of TT (PRATT).

Elected in June 2017 to head the revived association – PRATT had been dormant for several years – Duke-Westfield had two main goals during her interview with Business Day: to dispel the misconception about what PR professionals do, while informing her local colleagues that PRATT is back and here to serve them.

"The role of communicators is becoming more and more critical. As a PR professional you're responsible for the brand and reputation of a company, you're responsible for the voice of an organisation and the reality is that there are a lot of challenges."

Citing crisis communications as one such challenge, Duke-Westfield said whether the crisis is related to wrong-doing on an organisation's part or something outside of its control, "the situation in question has to be taken very seriously because at the end of the day, things like that speak to their bottom line."

"Damage to your brand and reputation can directly affect your share price. We've seen that in so many incidents over the years, of companies that have really suffered because their reputation was damaged by an act, whether it was an external act or an internal one. So from a PR and communications standpoint, the PR professional has a very critical role – being part and parcel of those very strategic conversations that help companies position themselves in business."

Regarding the PRATT executive's key role, Duke-Westfield said a main focus is "providing a space where members and non-members alike can come together, network and talk about some of the issues we face."

Another key role is to help in the professional development of its members. As such, the association has begun holding monthly PRATT chat sessions.

These panel discussions are designed to "explore some of the critical issues affecting the PR and communications professionals in TT." Access is free for PRATT members while non-members paid $75.

The first session was held on January 25 in the audio visual room of the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS), Port of Spain. This PRATT chat focused on how PR practitioners can best gain access to "the executive space" within their organisation/client company.

The panellists were David O’Brien, executive director of Massy Group and Lisa Ann Joseph, managing director of Reputation Management Caribbean, who spoke on the topic, Earning a Seat at the Table: An Executive’s Perspective.

Duke-Westfield said the panel discussed "how PR practitioners can become trusted advisors to their executives, delivering strategic communications and contributing to the success of their business."

Last month's PRATT chat was held on February 27 at the BPTT corporate box, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The topic was Going Brave in the Digital Age.

"The panel focused on how corporate communications and PR practitioners can leverage social media and all digital platforms to advance their business strategies. Our panellists were Danielle Jones, BPTT Corporate Communications manager, Antron Forte, Marketing manager at Carib Brewery Ltd and Brevard Nelson, chief operating officer at Caribbean Ideas Ltd."

In the six months prior to their first event – January's PRATT chat – the executive "took the time to really develop a strategic plan for the association," said Duke-Westfield.

"We felt that because we were the first of this new (incarnation), PRATT needed a strategic plan that would serve not just our needs as an executive but that of future executives. So we took the time, after our election, to do so. The plan, as it's developed now, can run over a five-year period because we looked at some very key areas."

Duke-Westfield told Business Day this includes increasing PRATT's membership, its visibility and "importantly, the overall professional development" of its members.

"Professional development is very important in any association. You want the opportunity to constantly learn and grow and develop in your field and in your discipline but also to gain a broader understanding of the issues around you that affect your discipline. (Hence) our PRATT chats and other initiatives which the executive is working on."

Information on this month's PRATT chat and anything else PRATT-related, Duke-Westfield recommended visiting their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PublicRelationsTT), their LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/publicrelationstt) or sending an email to info.pratt@gmail.com

PUT IN BOX

PRATT Executive:

Nicole Duke-Westfield - President

Luis Araujo - Vice President

Marsha Caballero - Treasurer

Sharon Farrell - Secretary

Shyvonne Williams - Ordinary Member/Director - Professional Development

Karel McIntosh - Ordinary Member/Director - Communications and Social Media

Christine Nanton - Ordinary Member/Director - Membership