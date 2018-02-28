Police, TSTT earn Retro netball wins

POLICE and TSTT earned one-sided victories on Monday evening, in the Retro Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

In a double-header at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence, Macoya, Police brushed aside Les Enfants 35-19 while TSTT spanked Harlem 34-15.

In the Police-Les Enfants encounter, Donna Charles, a goal shoot, netted 28 goals from 34 attempts while Beverly Hernandez chipped in with seven goals from nine attempts for the Police outfit, who led 10-7 after the first quarter, 20-10 at the half and 28-15 after the third quarter.

Les Enfants relied on nine goals from Joanne Payne, eight from Michelle Hutchins and two from Cindy Merrick.

Earlier on the day, TSTT got 22 goals from 43 efforts from Debra Alie and 12 goals from 17 efforts from Camille Aubin against Harlem. On target for Harlem were Denise Rose (13) and Antoinette Jackson (two).

In related news, Police earned a default victory over Bermudez in a Championship Division Jean Pierre Challenge semi-final encounter. Police advanced to the final on March 12 where they will meet the winner of the other semi between Fire and UTC, which will be contested on March 5.