Petrotrin senior managers quit company

Petrotrin president Wilfred Espinet

As of today, all of Petrotrin’s senior management team has left the company, as the Board of Directors announced the establishment of a transition team that will assume immediate oversight responsibility for the company’s operations while the Board reorganizes the business into separate streams.

The transition team will include chairman Wilfred Espinet; deputy chairman Reynold Adjodhasingh, who will have oversight for Finance and Administration; former Petrotrin vice president, and now director, Anthony Chan Tack, with oversight of Refining and Marketing; and former BP Trinidad and Tobago CEO, Robert Riley, with oversight responsibility for Exploration and Production. Riley, who has been serving as an advisor to the Board, will also have oversight of Emergency Response.

In a release Wednesday evening, Espinet said the team is expected to be in place for three to six months while the Board finalizes the reorganization, which, he stressed, needed to be done with a sense of urgency.

“The transition has to be completed as quickly as practical; we have a number of pressing deadlines and commitments to meet – a US$850 million bond payment that is due in August 2019 and a refinery whose survival is contingent on a further US$300 million investment for the completion of the Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel plant by 2020. We can’t address these challenges unless we become competitive.”

Newsday had reported last week that the board had asked the company’s three senior managers, Astor Harris, in charge of Refining and Marketing; Stephen Awah, head of Exploration and Production; and Neil Derrick, in charge of Human Resources and Corporate Services, to resign.

The company’s release on Wednesday stated the men, along with an unnamed senior manager, had “left the company,” making way for the reorganization process. Today was also the last day of work for the company’s president, Fitzroy Harewood, who had tendered his resignation in December. The new arrangements envisage a separation of Petrotrin’s upstream activities into Land Operations, Marine Operations as well as its refinery operations (refining and marketing) with a fourth division being Health operations. The move is intended to bring focus on the matters to be addressed within each of the respective business streams to achieve competitiveness.

Members of the Board met earlier today with Petrotrin’s senior managers and employee representatives to update them on the reorganization.