Petrotrin moves to take Catshill Field by noon

A bulk tank at an A&V Oil and Gas Ltd Catshill field in Moruga. File photo

STATE-owned refinery Petrotrin intends to take possession of the Catshill Field later this morning, previously operated by A&V Oil and Gas.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, Petrotrin said the decision was taken by the board following the Privy Council’s dismissal of A&V Oil’s application for permission to appeal to the London court.

Petrotrin said its personnel will take possession of the field on or before noon today.

The state-owned refinery was given the all clear to terminate its contract with A&V Oil and Gas on Monday.

The lease operator has unsuccessfully sought to challenge Petrotrin’s entitlement to withhold $83.9 million which was retained under a term of the agreement between the state oil company and the lease operator. A&V Oil’s attorneys, on February 15, applied for and was granted the injunction in the Privy Council on Ash Wednesday.

Two similar injunctions for interim relief were previously sought in the local courts and denied. The local appellate court, in February ruled that A&V Oil failed to persuade the court that it had an arguable case. The lease operator was represented by Peter Knox, QC; Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC; Ronnie Bissessar and Vijaya Maharaj. Petrotrin was represented by Deborah Peake, SC; Ravi Heffes-Doon and Marcelle Ferdinand. Petrotrin, on December 22, announced the termination of its contract with A&V Oil and Gas. The lease operator was at the centre of the fake oil scandal at Petrotrin. Petrotrin said the findings of its audit department had been confirmed by an independent, forensic audit conducted by Canadian consultancy firm, Kroll Consulting Canada Company.