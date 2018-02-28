Man’s best friend joins Subway River Raid cast Man's best friend joins Subway River Raid cast

Event director Jason Gooding, centre, along with Lelleana McComie of Chaguaramas Development Authority, left, and Asha Sanmoogan of Subway at the launch of the Subway River Raid 12 event at Mike’s Bikes in Woodbrook, yesterday.

RUNNERS will be allowed to run with their best friend at the Subway River Raid 12 in Chaguaramas on March 11, as dogs will be allowed to run with their owners in an event called a “doggy race.”

The events at the River Raid will include mountain bike races and trail runs from 8 am to 11 am. However, dogs will get their chance to shine as a dog race has been added to the schedule of events.

Jason Gooding of Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club, who is the director of the event, spoke about the new race at a press conference at Mike’s Bikes in Woodbrook, yesterday.

Gooding said, “This year, what we are going to do new is we are going to add a doggy race...and that is an event where you come out and run with your dogs. You are going to do the same 4k that the trail runners are going to do except you are going to run with your dog. We are just going to add another element to it and try to start something new.”

Gooding encouraged everyone to spend a fun day with family saying, “It is an exciting event that you could get your whole family to come out and take part in.” Asha Sanmoogan, marketing manager at Subway, agreed the event is a special one. Sanmoogan, talking about the atmosphere of the event said, “This is a time you don’t want to use music (while competing). Listening to the bamboo and the birds and all those sounds in the trail, it is a Sunday morning with a difference when you do that.”

Sanmoogan said this event matches the goal of Subway in helping people to live healthy lives. “For us at Subway, sport and a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit. We have partnered with Rainbow Warriors for the past six years. We have been title sponsor for the last three years and we have been involved in the event for four years,” Sanmoogan said.

Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) is also a sponsor of the event. Lelleana McComie, marketing specialist at CDA said the River Raid could help push the sport tourism drive. “In trying to help support sport tourism in TT, this is an excellent initiative (as) we are trying to encourage healthy living and healthy lifestyles. We also hope that in the future many organisations would take a page from Jason and be able to bring similar events to the peninsula as well,” McComie said. To register for the event visit www.riverraidtt.com