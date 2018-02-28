Man Murdered In Morvant

File photo Photo: Ansel Jebodh

Police are investigating the murder of a 40-year-old man whose body was found with bullet holes earlier today.

At about 9 am today North Eastern Division police officers were contacted by relatives of Rodney Gopaul, 40, visited his Poinsettia Drive, Morvant home.

Relatives said when they got to the front of the house they noticed Gopaul's door was ajar.

The relative investigated further and found Gopaul's nude body lying in the bedroom of the house. The body bore several gunshot wounds.

Police officers who visited and processed the scene, believe that Gopaul was killed the night before, however they did not receive any reports of gunshots being heard during the course of the night.

Gopaul's body has been taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James, where an autopsy is expected to be performed.