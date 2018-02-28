Late night festival

Luke Walker on Double Seconds.

GARY CARDINEZ

SINGERS in TT continue to amaze adjudicator Dorothy Howden at the 32nd Biennial Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival (north) held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

After the APA Operatic Ensemble performed Menotti’s Amahal and the Night Visitors, Howden said the song is a universal choice and it was performed very effectively but she has never heard it on such a platform (festival).

“It was very artistic,” ended Howden who gave the performance 87 points on Monday night.

Before the APA Operatic Ensemble all eyes and ears were on Class OP -A 16 Musical Theatre Ladies Solo where 24 singers were listed to appear but only 17 performed.

Songs like Home and Somewhere Over the Rainbow from the Wizard of Oz, Beauty and the Beast, Don’t Rain on my Parade, Popular, Once Upon a Dream from Dr Jekylle and Mr Hyde, As If We Never said Goodbye, Belle, I’ll Give My Life For You from Lady Saigon, I Dream a Dream and I Don’t know how to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar were portrayed.

It was a case of youth versus experience as this class featured many young singers who held their own.

There were several hiccups as the accompanist did not have the right music for Wishing You were Somewhere here again.

There was also a mix-up with the music for Belle and the adjudicator gave them her copy but things still did not work out.

In the end, Howden said it was an entertaining competition as musicals are exciting and they bring a joy.

She told the competitors how much she admired their choices as the songs must suit their voices and personality.

But, she warned the audience that it is not only the emotive pieces make you a winner. “I have to go beyond that and I look for personality, personality, personality and I got that from the singers.”

Diahann White’s performance of As if We Never Said Goodbye earned her 91 points for first, Janine Charles-Farray placed second with 90 points and Nakita Gadsby and Gabrielle Alleyne tied for third with 89 points.

Although not listed on the programme Luke Walker was a popular winner in the Steelpan Solo with his performance of Feel the Groove with 90 points. Second was Shanon Mac Davidiert (88 points) and Ifeaye Murray third (87 points).

In the Instrumental Ensemble adjudicator Howden said Holistic X’s rendition of I Music was quite delightful and stylish as the performers blended beautifully with their instruments. She gave them 90 points.

Quinton Neckles copped the first place (87 points) for his rendition of Handel’s Give with all Your Heart in Class Op A8- Oratorio Gents Voice. Second was Jason Lawrence with 86 points and third was Kerry Sheppard with 85 points.

In the Church Choirs class, CT Singers sang the test piece Whatever God Ordains is right and God and God Alone (Own Choice) to get 87 points but Howden told them they have to be careful not to clip the end of their phrases. She also felt the singers were tired from having to wait so long to perform.

At the end of the evening adjudicator Howden jokingly said she will have to get “danger money” for working till midnight.