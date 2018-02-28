Keep Moving Fitness catches its breath

Keep Moving Family and Fitness Sundays Programme organiser Michael Phillips, second from left, along with Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton of Guardian Group, left, Christopher Aird of Republic Bank , centre, Paul Hee Houng of the TT Triathlon Federation, second from right, and avid cyclist Earl Frederick.

JELANI BECKLES

THE KEEP Moving Family and Fitness Sundays Programme will resume in Diego Martin, on Sunday, from 6 am and for one person, the programme is more than just a fun activity as it saved his life.

In mid December, the programme on the Diego Martin Highway came to a halt after eight years due to a lack of funding. Former national cyclist Michael Phillips, who is the chief organiser of the event, was able to get enough sponsorship to re-start the programme.

Earl Frederick, who has been participating in the programme since its inception, said the programme saved his life. “This programme also saved my life...I had an accident where I broke my ankle and a couple weeks after that I developed a pulmonary embolism as a result of the surgery that I had with the broken ankle,” Frederick said.

Frederick said his doctor said the cycling helped him survive as the programme helped him develop extra lung capacity and because of that he was able to rally through the illness.

Frederick thanked Phillips and his team for the initiative in the Sunday programme. “In life, we see where God gives wisdom to certain individuals...again this Keep Moving initiative by Michael Phillips is something that I try to sell and promote as well because of what it meant for me and for my family.”

Phillips said the programme has brought the community of Diego Martin and other areas together and when the programme stopped it was disappointing, “Unfortunately the heartbreaking reality of having to shut it off in mid December was one that was quite personally depressing for me and it did hit the community in a hard way.”

Phillips thanked the sponsors for bringing the programme back. “Within a very short space of time we had the commitments of some of the key members of cooperate TT coming on to say ‘Listen this is something that absolutely cannot be lost.’”

Sponsors of the programme include Republic Bank, Guardian Group, Massy and Blue Waters. Phillips also thanked the Ministry of Works and Transport for helping to facilitate the programme.

Christopher Aird, manager’s assistant at Republic Bank and Ayesha Boucaud-Claxton, senior manager, group corporate communications at Guardian Group gave their commitment to the Keep Moving Family and Fitness Sundays Programme. Also speaking at the event was president of the TT Triathlon Federation Paul Hee Houng. Hee Houng said he was glad the programme is back because many national triathletes use the programme for training.