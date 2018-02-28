Hillview stay top in SSCL standings

Presentation College’s captain and wicketkeeper Shiva Ragoobar stumps Fatima’s Joshua Araujo-Wilson for 42, in a Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League match at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, yesterday.

HILLVIEW College stayed top in the standings with a commanding performance in round five of the PowerGen Secondary Schools 50-over Cricket League (SSCL), yesterday.

Hillview maintained its perfect record with a massive 223-run win over Carapichaima East Secondary at the Beaucarro Ground in Freeport. Batting first, Hillview posted a massive 327 for four off 42 overs, with national Under-19 player Navin Bidassie top scoring with 136. The match was reduced to 42 overs because time was lost to retrieve a ball. Bidassie, who cracked 11 fours and six sixes, was supported by his fellow national Under-19 teammates Kirstan Kallicharan and Sachin Seecharan. Kallicharan struck four fours and four sixes in his knock of 67, while Seecharan hit seven fours in his innings of 58. Rupdeen Sookdeo was the best bowler for Carapichaima taking 1/37.

In reply, Carapichaima were dismissed for 104 in 31.4 overs. Jade Bristol offered some resistance with 17, but Ronaldo Forrester grabbed 3/14 to limit Carapichaima. Rickash Boodram and Bidaisee were also among the wickets, taking 2/13 and 2/27 respectively.

With two rounds remaining, Naparima College and Fatima College stayed in contention for the title with victories. Second placed Naparima defeated Signal Hill by eight wickets in Tobago, while third placed Fatima got past Presentation College, Chaguanas by 113 runs at Fatima Grounds.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Signal Hill 90 (37.3 overs) (Omarley James 40; Justyn Gangoo 4/18, Avinash Mahabirsingh 3/19) vs Naparima College 92/2 (Cephas Cooper 53 not out, Darren Samlal 23 not out; O James 2/34). Naparima won by eight wickets.

Hillview 327/4 (42 overs) (Navin Bidassie 136, Kirstan Kallicharan 67, Sachin Seecharan 58; Rupdeen Sookdeo 1/37) vs Carapichaima East 104 (31.4 overs) (Jade Bristol 17; Ronaldo Forrester 3/14, Vikash Boodram 2/13, N Bidassie 2/27). Hillview won by 223 runs.

Fatima 218/6 (46 overs) (Andel Nicholas 48 not out, Joshua Araujo-Wilson 42, Stephon Des Vignes 37; Darius Gopaul 2/28) vs Presentation, Chaguanas 105 (32 overs) (D Gopaul 22; Wendell George 2/19, Jacob Young-Cassim 2/17, Josh Dookie 3/12). Fatima won by 113 runs.

St Benedict’s College 200 (48.3 overs) (L Peters 42, H Headley 33; B Singh 4/28, A Nanan 2/36) vs Barrackpore West 200 (42 overs) (B Singh 49, A Nanan 36; R Goddard 2/15, Mbeki Joseph 2/29). Match tied.