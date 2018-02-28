Golden Hands leaves British adjudicator ‘tingling’

Members of the Golden Hands Junior Ensemble perform their winning piece You Raised Me Up at the 32 biennial Music Festival at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on Tuesday.

YVONNE WEBB

GOLDEN Hands Junior Ensemble left adjudicator Belinda Mikhail “tingling all over” on Tuesday afternoon, as the group performed at the 32nd biennial Music Festival at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Their performance of the gospel song, You Raised me up, arranged by Vanessa Headley and conducted by her mother Franka Hills-Headley, so moved Mikhail that she awarded them 92 points which, by her own admission, was the highest points she awarded in the festival thus far.

The British Federation adjudicator, who is on her first overseas festival in Trinidad, commended the band which was the only ensemble to compete in the Junior Instrumental Ensemble in the 19 and under category, saying their masterful delivery and cohesion as a unit left her “tingling all over.”

The other competitors, Pres Steel Orchestra, Holy Faith Convent Couva Steel Pan Ensemble and Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School Steel Orchestra, were a no show.

Mikhail said it was a pity the other schools were not there to listen and learn from this band which lived up to its name. She said they truly possess golden hands.

The group set the bar high as they were the first performers in the afternoon session. St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC scored a double victory, acing both the Primary School Choir and the Primary School Folk Song Choirs categories to move onto the championship.

The Lord Street, San Fernando school received 85 points for its performance of the test piece, The Boll Weevil, arranged by Harry Dexter in the Primary School Choir category. The only other competitor, St Paul’s Boys’ Anglican was awarded 84 points. In the Folk Song category, St Gabriel’s, led by choir master Bernadette Roberts, also scored 85 points for their rendition of, Jestina.

Also coming in for high commendation was Naparima Girls’ High School student Alexa Lee who moves on to the championship in the String Solo for (15 years and under). Lee, playing the test piece Rubber Dolly Rag on the violin, was awarded 86 points.

The judge commended her “good, lively pace” and said she was pleased Lee appeared to be comfortable playing at this pace. Mikhail said Lee caught the “rag style” well and was successful in her tone and double stopping. In music, a double stop refers to the technique of playing two notes simultaneously on a bowed stringed instrument such as the violin.

Joshua Ramnarace of Naparima College, the lone competitor in the Brass Solo for (16 to 19 years old), also secured 86 points to move on to the championship.

In the Brass solos category, Presentation College dominated with three of their players taking the top spots.

However, the only one moving on to the championship is trumpeter Daniel Huggins who placed first. His colleague, Luke Tam, who performed Autumn Leaves, on the French Horn, placed second while trumpeter Isiah Mc Leod, placed third. The festival continues today .