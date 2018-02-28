East meets West at Milo Games

Kelvin Nancoo, centre, with primary school students who will compete at the Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games next week.

EAST WILL meet West, as for the first time, schools in East Port of Spain will compete for titles at the Nestle Milo-sponsored Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

For the past 31 years, Nestle Milo has sponsored the Milo West Games for schools in West Port of Spain and Environs.

These Games will continue and be held on March 6 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 9 am. Sponsors are now giving youngsters in East Port of Spain the opportunity to showcase their talent, with an East Port of Spain District Games on March 8 from 9 am. These two meets will be known as the Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games and the organisers have titled it “East Meets West”. Nestle has committed $150,000 to the running of the primary school meets.

Last year for the 30th anniversary, the organising committee took the decision to rename the Milo West Games to pay tribute to long-time organiser Kelvin Nancoo whose contribution has been invaluable to primary schools track and field.

Some of the schools that will compete at the West District Games are Diamond Vale Government, Diego Martin Government, Carenage Girls and Dunross Preparatory.

The East District Games will feature Morvant Anglican, Lower Morvant Government, St Dominic’s RC and Success RC.

At the media launch at the Courtyard Marriot in Port of Spain yesterday, Nancoo thanked Nestle for their commitment to the Games over the years.

“I cannot help but commend Nestle as our sponsor because 31 years is not 31 days.

This has been a long, loving and fruitful accommodation and relationship over the years.”

Nancoo was happy that schools in East Port of Spain will be allowed to compete. Nancoo said, “I am very thankful that Nestle has opened their arms and taken East into the fold..therefore we see the East coming on board as a very positive signal. It is a signal that we are for the children and believe me it must always be for the children.”

Darron Charles, assistant director of physical education and sports at Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, said the journey to become national athletes starts with the Milo Games.

Charles said, “Many national athletes that we have grown to love and respect made their debut right here at these Games.

Athletes such as Ato Boldon, Hasely Crawford, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Jehue Gordon just to name a few were given the same opportunity that these young boys and girls are about to experience.”

Geysha Thomas-Davis, senior consumer marketing manager, Powdered Beverages at Nestle, spoke about the company’s aim to help children live healthy lives, while the Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis wished the participants the best.