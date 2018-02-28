Cepep moves to block levy by contractor

ALMOST a week and a half after High Court marshals levied on the Cepep Company Ltd’s headquarters in Ste Madeleine for failing to comply with a court order to pay close to $2 million owed to a contractor, the state entity filed an injunction to stop the continued levy.

The injunction was filed on Monday and heard on Tuesday by Justice Nadia Kangaloo who refused to stop the auction of the items seized on February 16 on behalf of contractor Tora Bora Construction.

The items seized included furniture, vehicles and computers.

Tora Bora was represented by attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Criston. J. Williams and Desiree. E. Sankar.

On February 15, accompanied by the contractor, Imtiaz Mohammed, and the police, High Court marshals moved into the Ste Madeleine premises where eight vehicles and truckloads of furniture, appliances, computers, water pumps and other assets were confiscated.

In December, Cepep was ordered to pay $1,962,947.36 to Mohammed for money owed since March/April 2015.

Mohammed said was awarded a contract under the Health Sector Initiative to undertake remedial works at the St Joseph Health Centre in St Joseph. Mohammed said for the past two and a half years he has been trying to get his money.

Mohammed said he had no choice as his business was suffering and he cannot meet his financial debts.

He said the assets seized might only cover 30 or 40 per cent of the debt owed.

Rural and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has said part payment of $500,000 was made to Mohammed.

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said the Government met outstanding amounts to be paid on contracts in the amount of $148 million for the 2010 and 2015 period.