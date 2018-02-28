2 shot dead in ‘dogpatch’

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

GUNMEN shot dead two men in a car late yesterday in Penal, hours after one of the victims was granted bail on a drug trafficking charge heard in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Unconfirmed reports stated that one of the victims was Roger Harrikissoon also called “Bongo” of Embacadere, San Fernando. The other victim remained unidentified.

According to police, shortly after 6 pm, a woman called the Penal police saying that shots had just been fired on a car at Bajnath Street off Latchoos Road. The area where the shooting occurred, police said, is commonly called “dogpatch.” Eyewitnesses reported seeing occupants in a car drive up to another car which was parked and open fire, killing the two men who were inside. One of the victims, police said, was granted bail on narcotics trafficking charges.

Police from the Homicide Investigations Bureau Region III visited the scene which was cordoned off to keep a large crowd from getting too close to the crime scene. The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

The murder toll stood at 93 up to press time.