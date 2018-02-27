Wilson, Yorke star at Age Group finale
ZAREK WILSON and Kael Yorke were the stars of the show on the final day of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Age Group Championships on Sunday evening, at the National Aquatic Centre, Balmain, Couva.
Wilson achieved Carifta A times in the majority of events he competed in, and he did so again on Sunday, in the boys 11-12 200-metre backstroke.
He completed the distance in two minutes 27.32 seconds, much lower than the standard time of two minutes 31.72 seconds.
Wilson, representing Blue Dolphin Swim Club, got the better of Nikoli Blackman of Marlins, who clocked 2:37.55, and Stachys Harley of Tidal Wave Aquatics, who swam 2:43.22.
Yorke, a member of Tidal Wave, triumphed in the boys 15-17 100m butterfly in 55.97 seconds, with Mark Beckles of Flying Fish second in 58.18 and Aqeel Joseph of Sea Hawks third in 59.40.
The Carifta A standard for the boys 15-17 100m butterfly is 56.82 seconds.
And the 2018 Carifta Swimming Championships will be contested in Jamaica from March 31 to April 3.
Selected Results –
Girls 11-12 200m backstroke: 1.Gabrielle Vickles (Tidal Wave) 2:48.03; 2.Savannah Chee-Wah (Blue Dolphin) 2:51.58; 3.Sharana Balkaran (Atlantis) 2:59.56.
Girls 15-17 200m backstroke: 1.Jahmia Harley (Tidal Wave) 2:31.61; 2.Ornella Walker (YMCA) 2:38.36; 3.Sabrina David (Tidal Wave) 2:42.77.
Girls 11-12 50m freestyle: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 29.06; 2.Gabrielle Vickles (Tidal Wave) 29.49; 3.Savannah Chee-Wah (Blue Dolphins) 29.56.
Girls 15-17 50m freestyle: 1.Danielle Williams (Flying Fish) 27.38; 2.Deshor Edwards (Atlantis) 28.08; 3.Ornella Walker (YMCA) 28.50.
Girls 11-12 100m butterfly: 1.Zoe Anthony (Marlins) 1:10.47; 2.Caitlyn Look Fong (Petrotrin Barracudas) 1:11.99; 3.Joy Blackett (Tidal Wave) 1:14.24.
Boys 11-12 100m butterfly: 1.Zarek Wilson (Blue Dolphins); 2.Josiah Changar (Sea Hawks) 1:05.38; 3.Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) 1:08.13.
Boys 11-12 100m freestyle: 1.Nikoli Blackman (Marlins) 26.89; 2.Zarek Wilson (Blue Dolphins) 27.16; 3.Josiah Changar (Sea Hawks) 27.32.
Boys 15-17 50m freestyle: 1.Jeron Thompson (Atlantis) 24.25; 2.Kael Yorke (Tidal Wave) 24.76; 3.Gabriel Bynoe (Tidal Wave) 25.00.