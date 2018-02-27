Just In
Wednesday 28 February 2018
Residents of Bamboo Village in Cedros bracing for more damage

At right, Local Government minister Kazim Hosein looks on at the area where a house was swallowed by coastal erosion at Bambo Village, Cedros. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Residents of Bamboo Village in Cedros are bracing for more damage in the wake of severe coastal erosion on the south western side of the island which has so far led to the collapse of a large portion of the roadway and one house falling into the sea.

 

Several other homes are hanging precariously over the cliffs and residents in the vicinity of the collapsed land are being asked to evacuate.

So far at least five other homes have been severely damaged. Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein visited the area this morning to assess the damage.

