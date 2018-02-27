Just In
Wednesday 28 February 2018
News

RAPE VIDEO PURVEYOR CLAIMS ABUSE; GRANTED $300K BAIL

SHANE SUPERVILLE

Christopher Bernard aka Kyle Romiah appeared before Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno to answer one count of grievous sexual assault and indecent sexual assault. Bernard's attorney Nicholas Rampersad Singh alleged his client was the victim of a severe beating while held at the Chaguanas Police Station. The 28-year-old was granted bail with surety in the sum of $300,000 on condition he refrain from making direct or indirect contact with the victims.

