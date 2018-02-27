Police Youths douse Fire in Fast Five netball final
POLICE YOUTH Club (PYC) won their second title in as many days, as the Courts All Sectors Netball League Fast Five competition ended on Sunday at the Maloney Indoor Complex, Maloney.
On Saturday, PYC were successful in the Alternative Division category, courtesy of a 12-0 result over MIC Tigers.
And, a day later, PYC earned a hard-fought 26-24 victory over Fire, in the final of the Premiership Division. Matches in this category comprised of four quarters, each lasting five minutes.
There was another nail-biting decider on Sunday, in the Championship Division, with UTC (Unit Trust Corporation) defeating Las Lomas 15-14. In the Championship Division, games featured four quarters, each with four-minute durations.
In the other category, Bermudez and TSTT shared the Retro Division crown on Saturday after the scores were tied at 16-16 at the end of full-time and extra time.
Other Scores:
PREMIERSHIP DIVISION – Police Youth Club beat Fire 26-24; UTT beat UWI 19-4; Police Youth Club beat UTT 28-14; Fire beat UWI 22-8.
CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION – Police beat Bermudez by default; Las Lomas beat UTC 13-6; Defence Force beat Fire 22-12; TSTT beat Jabloteh 10-2; Las Lomas beat Police 10-7; Defence Force beat TSTT 16-5; Las Lomas beat Defence Force 16-15; UTC beat Bermudez 14-0; Fire beat Jabloteh 14-8; UTC beat Fire 16-10.