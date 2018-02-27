Petrotrin plant operator in court for stealing

STACY MOORE

A SENIOR plant operator who stole $6,000 worth of cables from State owned oil company Petrotrin yesterday told a magistrate he was entitled to do so because he was not paid by his company. The magistrate ordered him to pay $4,000 in fines and compensation.

Amitah Maharaj, 29, told Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando court, he felt the need to steal from the company to provide for his family. The charge read to Samaroo stated that on February 9, he stole the cables. Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told the court that at about 11.35 pm, police estate constables were on patrol when they spotted Maharaj off-loading cables into another vehicle.

The court heard that Maharaj placed the cables in the back seat of his car. He was arrested and charged by estate constable Russell Coolman. Maharaj said he was having challenges because he was not paid on time. He told the magistrate he needed to provide for his family and based on this, he decided to steal.

“I am sorry to hear that you feel entitled to steal sir,” Magistrate Antoine said. The accused man also said he has to take care of his sick mother. He was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 or in default serve nine months in prison. Maharaj was also ordereed to pay Petrotrin $1,000 in compensation or in default serve seven days simple imprisonment.