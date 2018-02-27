Morvant, Fatima win in schools basketball
MORVANT Laventille Secondary and Fatima College recorded contrasting victories in the TT Schools Basketball Association North Zone competition at the Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, yesterday.
In an Under-17 contest, it was a see-saw battle between Morvant Laventille and Woodbrook Secondary.
Woodbrook Secondary held a narrow advantage at halftime with a 19-17 lead. However, Oswald St-John ensured Morvant Laventille got the win as he finished with 23 points to guide his team to a 40-39 victory. Jaylon Sargeant top scored for Woodbrook with 14 points.
In an Under-20 match, Fatima eased to a 61-33 win over St Anthony’s College.
Led by Adam Tang-Nian, Fatima jumped out to a convincing 25-12 advantage at halftime.
Fatima continued its dominance in the second half as the match ended 61-33.
Tang-Nian top scored for Fatima with 17 points, while Jaheem Job netted 11 points for St Anthony’s.
Today, matches will continue in the boys division with St Mary’s College vs Mucurapo West Secondary in an Under-15 contest, and Trinity College meet East Mucurapo in an Under-20 clash.