Man killed in crash

NALINEE SEELAL

A 24-YEAR-OLD Wallerfield man died instantly when he lost control of his car which crashed into a median. Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle and onto light pole.

The head of David Charles was crushed on impact, police said. However, two passengers in the back seat survived and are warded in serious condition at hospital.

According to reports at 4.40 am, Charles of Orchid Drive was driving his black Toyota Corolla along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the O’Meara Traffic Lights with passengers Kevin Ali and Regata Garcia, when he lost control.

Charles who did not have on his seat belt was thrown out of the car and onto a light pole and died on impact.

The wreckage was cleared from the scene and Arima police are continuing enquiries. Charles is the 11th road fatality for this year.