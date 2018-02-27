Lawyers to discuss CJ Archie at special meeting in March

Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The Law Association is expected to hold a special general meeting with members on March 15 to discuss the allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In a notice to members on Monday, the association’s secretary Elena Araujo advised that the meeting will be held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, to consider the report of the committee, the advice of the two senior counsel and for directions to the council on the course of action to be taken, if any.

The decision to hold the meeting outside of its usual venue of the Convocation Hall at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain has raised some eyebrows, as some speculate that a large turnout is expected and to avoid having to seek the permission of the Judiciary to use the space.

The Convocation Hall can seat 400 people, while Queen’s Hall auditorium can seat 754.

Archie had threatened legal action against the association if it went ahead with sending the report of its five-member committee to the two external advisors.

On Friday, the association went ahead with its plans to do so. In response to Archie's legal threat, the association said as with all public officials, the CJ’s conduct was open to public scrutiny and he had no right to restrict any examination and consideration of his stewardship by the association or any member of public.