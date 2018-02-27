Khan: CJ must resign

OUTSPOKEN attorney Israel Khan, SC, is calling on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to resign immediately, if he is unable to defend himself against allegations of misconduct.

In an open letter to Archie, Khan said the Judiciary and the administration of justice are likely to suffer greatly if the CJ chose not to refute the allegations against him. He warned of “tumultuous protests” by lawyers, if the Law Association was advised that the allegations warranted triggering the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution.

“The protesting lawyers will bring the workings of the judiciary to a standstill. And this would not be good for the rule of law and our democracy. This standstill of the workings of the Judiciary together with other negative elements in the country will encourage another 1990 uprising. ISIS or no ISIS. Already brazen face murders are taking place in broad daylight in this country – in front of law-abiding citizens,” Khan said.