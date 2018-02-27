Kendall on target in shooting tournament

Veteran marksman and reigning shooting champion Sean Kendall displays his Gamo Mach 1 air rifle during Sunday’s Blue Line Shooting Tournament on Woodford Street.

Despite intermittent showers, spirits were not dampened at the second annual Blue Line Law Enforcement Shooting Tournament in Port of Spain on Sunday. Ten of the best amateur marksmen gathered to do battle for first place in their respective categories of Speed Silhouette and the Pre-Charged Pneumatic (PCP) Springer categories. In addition to bragging rights, competitors were vying for rifle accessories, medals and trophies.

Returning champion Ismail Barton’s reign came to an end as veteran marksman, Sean Kendall shot to first place with his Gamo Mach 1 rifle, showcasing finesse and precision as he successfully shot down all nine of his targets within the two minute interval. The much anticipated showdown between Barton and Kendall came after an elimination round, in which competitors had to hit and drop nine targets placed at 10, 20 and 30-yard intervals within two minutes.

In the PCP category, novice Javed Rampersad outgunned the competition as he secured first place with his FX Impact air rifle. In addition to keen eyesight, competitors also needed to consider wind patterns in order to minimise wastage of ammunition. Newsday spoke to Director of the Blue Line Law Enforcement Academy and the tournament’s coordinator Paul Nahous who said the tournament was an excellent opportunity to sharpen the skills of amateur shooters and said the company takes all the necessary legal and safety precautions during all training sessions and tournaments.

“It’s something we take very seriously. When we first began circulating the information for the tournament, I received some emails from persons who had no prior experience or training with air rifles so I had to turn them down. We also did not accept any entry from persons who have had a criminal record. All of the rifles used are registered with the authorities,” he said. Nahous said he was generally pleased with Sunday’s turnout and said the Academy continues to advocate safe and responsible rifle ownership through such tournaments.