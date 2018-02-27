Joanni, Shaw capture 14th Scarborough Cup

Sol Joanni (left) and William Shaw, with the 2018 Scarborough Cup. PHOTO COURTESY VIDIA RAMPHAL

SOL JOANNI and William Shaw produced a compelling final-day performance to complete a gate-to-wire win in the 14th Scarborough Cup on Sunday at Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The Tobago duo, nicknamed “The Shore Shaw Win”, followed up their two-under par 86 on the opening day with a tournament-best 81 on Sunday to clinch a four-shot victory (167 total).

“The Spanish Connection” group of Edmund Fernandez and Argentine Felix Zamudio finished in second on 171, defying a rain-drenched opening nine holes.

The Chaguaramas Golf Club pairing of Thomas Smith and Kaleel Nabbie stormed up the field to take third (172), while Dave Rajkumar and Moonilal Lalchan endured a torrid final hole to take fourth (175).

Daniel Bodram and Shuffie Ali also struggled on the final day, but took fifth place with a total of 176.

The top three won sterling silver trophies and trips to play in the Sir Garry Sobers Festival of Golf International Tournament 2018 in April.

The Scarborough Cup, which was conceptualised in 2004 by Caribbean Swing Promotions, featured 27 teams for the 2018 tournament.

Tobago golfers have won almost half of the titles during the 14-year history of the tournament, which has traditionally been the first major team tournament in Tobago for 2018.

Joanni and Shaw are the second Tobago group to win in the past three years, with Burt Leith and Kervil Cowie taking the title in 2016.

Shakar Beephan and Kumar Salick were unable to defend the title they won in 2017.