Heavy police detail for ‘Christmas’ funeral

EVEN in death, reputed petty thief Akel “Christmas” James continues to be the focus of major police interest as senior sources confirmed yesterday that plans are underway to have a major police presence at his funeral which is tentatively set for this Thursday.

Police sources said that both plain clothed and uniform police will be on full alert to ensure law and order is maintained as there is the expectation that James’ associates could seek to great public disorder as was the case shortly after he was shot dead last week Monday by police during a raid at his East Port of Spain home. While police claim James was killed in a shootout, residents say he was made to kneel by the officers who then shot him dead. News of his death sparked riots in East Port of Spain mainly along Observatory and Basilon streets where rubbish and debris were set on fire and people boldly confronted police officers.

Sources said that members of the Inter-Agency Task Force will be on hand to monitor people attending James’ funeral the Rosary RC Church at the corner of Henry and Park streets. Sources added that the TT Defence Force is also on stand-by to deploy soldiers at a moment’s notice if the need arises.

James, 25, was described by relatives and friends as a community leader who had turned around his life after a stint in prison. Police described him as a specialist chain grabber and petty thief.